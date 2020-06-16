Dorothy Jean Rainey
Rogersville - Dorothy Jean Rainey, 92, formerly of Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home in Wichita, Kansas.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will be in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.