|
|
Dorothy Lanora Evers
Springfield - Dorothy Lanora Evers, 92, of Springfield, Missouri passed away February 21, 2020 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was born October 27, 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Claude J and Maola Lydick.
A Baptist by faith; She was also a loving wife and volunteer for the Cancer Center of Springfield. Dorothy enjoyed activities with her sorority, along with traveling with her husband in their R.V. The summer months were her favorite, where she could enjoy her chocolate and ice cream on her trips.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, William C. Evers.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Terry M. Evers (Penny); grandson, Terry Z. Martin; sister, Claudette (John) Kinneson; and nephews, Craig and Eric Kinneson.
The online obituary, guestbook, and memorial tribute are available at www.GrossFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020