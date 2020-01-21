Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Springfield - Dorothy Lee Worel of Springfield, Missouri went to be with her Lord on January 20, 2020 at the age of 95, after a brief illness. She was born August 30, 1924 in Ava Missouri to Jacob "Smile" Denney and Charlotte "Lottie" Rosetty (Uchtman) Denney. She was the youngest of seven children.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her six siblings, and Lester Worel, her husband of 40 years. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Shirley Tennis and her husband Dale Tennis of Springfield; daughter Debbie Siler and her husband Joe Siler of Springfield; four grandchildren, Kim Oglesby of New Richmond Wisconsin, Jacob Siler of Ozark Missouri, Joshua Siler of Springfield Missouri, Nathan Tennis also of Springfield; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey Oglesby of Kansas City Missouri and Parker Oglesby of St. Paul Minnesota. As well of a host of nieces, nephews and close friends.

Visitation will be at 12:30 on Thursday January 23 at Greenlawn East Funeral Home in Springfield, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 pm, with Pastor Lew Cort presiding. Interment will be at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
