Dorothy M. Feaster
Dorothy M. Feaster

Quincy - Dorothy M. Feaster, age 92, of Quincy, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at CMH Health Care in Bolivar, MO. She was born on August 3, 1928 in Iconium, MO, the daughter of Levi and Bethel (Monroe) Feaster.

She was a teacher for many years in Hickory, St. Clair and Benton Counties.

Funeral services for Dorothy Feaster will be Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10:30 A.M., at Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, MO. Burial will be the Iconium Cemetery.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Reser Funeral Home
Reser Funeral Home
101 W. Main St.
Warsaw, MO 65355
(660)438-5151
