Dorothy M. Garrigan



Springfield - Dorothy M. Garrigan, 92, Springfield, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Magnolia Square. She was born December 21, 1927 in Center, Missouri, the daughter of Lincoln and Hazel Huse.



She was a member of Life 360 West Gate Church where she had many friends, as well as the Life 360 Ladies Prayer Group.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Estell C. Blattner; sisters, Patsy and Mabel; and brothers, Wayne and Billy.



Dorothy is survived by eight nephews and two nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, June 15, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Cederblom officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, in Grand View Burial Park, Hannibal, MO.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store