Dorothy M. Garrigan
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Garrigan

Springfield - Dorothy M. Garrigan, 92, Springfield, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Magnolia Square. She was born December 21, 1927 in Center, Missouri, the daughter of Lincoln and Hazel Huse.

She was a member of Life 360 West Gate Church where she had many friends, as well as the Life 360 Ladies Prayer Group.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Estell C. Blattner; sisters, Patsy and Mabel; and brothers, Wayne and Billy.

Dorothy is survived by eight nephews and two nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, June 15, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Cederblom officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, in Grand View Burial Park, Hannibal, MO.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Grand View Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved