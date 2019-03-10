|
|
Dorothy Mae Latham
Springfield - Dorothy Mae Latham, 84, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Dorothy, the daughter of Otis and Edna (Kleier) Young, was born in Marshfield, MO, on September 2, 1934. Dorothy and Benjamin F. Latham were united in marriage on December 24, 1964. They shared over 16 years together before Benjamin's passing in 1981.
Dorothy enjoyed keeping busy and being with family. She enjoyed sewing, canning, shopping, especially shoe shopping, going to casinos, and cats. Dorothy had 3 fur babies that she loved dearly. Dorothy liked feeding everyone who came by and no one could resist her homemade rolls. They were the best you could ever eat. Dorothy had a heart for giving and helping others. She was always looking out for others and looking for ways to pay it forward. Dorothy adored her family and she loved family pictures. She often looked at the pictures and wanted others to see them, but she would never let anyone have her copy. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Donald Goddard of Springfield, Dorothea Baldwin and husband Everett of Bois D'Arc, Donnita Smith and husband Patrick of Strafford, David Goddard of Springfield, Mary Latham of Springfield; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; 3 brothers; 4 sisters; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bennie; 1 grandchild; 1 great grandchild; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Private family services were held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, Willard, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019