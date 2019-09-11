|
Mrs. Dorothy Mae Martin, (nee: Baur) of Warrenton, MO., passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Dorothy was born on May 21, 1927 in Union, MO., to the late Edwin and Mamie (nee Shockley) Baur. She had reached the age of 92 years 3 months and 15 days.
Dorothy graduated from Lockwood High School in Lockwood, MO. She received her teaching degree from Southwest Missouri State University then earned her Masters Degree at Drury College in Springfield. She taught school for a couple of years in Lockwood then taught 3rd grade for 28 years in Springfield. Dorothy enjoyed collecting antiques and doing arts and crafts. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Dorothy Martin was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Church and her second husband John Martin; her parents, Edwin and Mamie; one brother, John Baur; two sisters, Mildred Steimkie and Fern Palmer. She is survived by her three children, Gary Church and wife Becky, Rick Martin and wife Janet, Becky Avis and husband Ben; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Eileen Alverson, Namoi Eads; many relatives and many more friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Dorothy Martin will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Martin Funeral Home in Warrenton. Funeral services will also be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Memorial donations are preferred to , c/o Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main Street, Warrenton, MO 63383. Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019