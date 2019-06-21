Dorothy Mae Williams (Bolin)



Bois D'Arc - Dorothy Mae Williams (Bolin) was born on February 27, 1929 to Lester and Lorene Bolin. She passed from this earth on June 18, 2019.



Dorothy met and fell in love with Ward Williams. They married November 20, 1948 and shared 40 blessed years. To this union came two daughters, Carolyn (West) and Joyce Ann (Daniel). Ward and Dorothy settled in Bois D'Arc, MO and made their home there.



Dorothy was a homemaker, but so much more. She was a seamstress, hairdresser, chef, problem solver, and caregiver to all who needed her.



Dorothy loved her family fiercely. Her six grandchildren can and will tell you stories of her gardening, backyard races, hide and seek, playing catch and hide the thimble. She was our biggest cheerleader and shuffled us to ballgames and practices when needed. She was the babysitter when we were sick and home from school. Grandma made the best fried chicken in four counties, at least that's what her grandkids will tell you. Swiss cake rolls were always in the pantry and candy bars in the kitchen drawers. During the summer months many sleepovers were had. A bedtime snack would be graham crackers and milk, ate out of a mug. We fell asleep listening to stories of her life or her famous retelling of Goldilocks & The Three Bears. When great-grandchildren came along she was thankful and delighted to take the roll of GG.



Dorothy was active in her community and her church. Hillside Baptist was her church home for over 35 years. When she was no longer able to attend church services, Pastor Tolbert or Pastor Bingham would stop by the nursing home to fellowship with her.



Dorothy is proceeded in death by her husband Ward, mother and father Lorene and Lester Bolin, and daughter Joyce Ann.



Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Carolyn West (Wayne) of Springfield, her sister Virginia Thompson of Springfield, brother Leon Bolin (Shirley) Reeds Spring, son-in-law Mark Daniel of Springfield, grandchildren Amber Michalkiewicz (Jesse) Wisconsin, Ashley Giddens (Jarad) Nixa, Shane Daniel (Kristen) Ash Grove, Abbey Higgins (Chris) Republic, Trevor Daniel Springfield, Aaron Daniel (Lauren) Springfield. Great-Grandchildren Hannah, Cade, Alivia, Elise, Crosby, Camille, Makenzie, Maddox, Jaelynn, Ann, Asher, Brooklynn, and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00PM-4:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Clear Creek Cemetery.



A special thank you to the Brookhaven Nurses and Staff, who cared for Dorothy the last six years, and to Regional Hospice who provided special care and comfort during Dorothy's final days.



Memorial donations can be made to Ash Grove Care to Learn in Dorothy's memory and may be left at the funeral home.



"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31 Published in the News-Leader on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary