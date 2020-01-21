Resources
Dorothy Marie Brownfield

Mrs Dorothy Marie Brownfield joined her husband of 52 years Kevin Lewis Brownfield on January 7th, 2020 after a short illness. Mrs Brownfield was born December 2nd, 1938 in St. Louis Missouri to Arthur Kuntz and Elda Gau. Dorothy was a teacher for many years with the St Louis school district. She had a life long passion for travel. Was an avid bowler, enjoyed square dancing and reading. She was a member of the Eliot Unitarian Chapel Congregation which they attended for over 40 years. Mrs Brownfield was proceeded in death by her husband Kevin, her parents, a brother Arthur and a sister Norma.

Mrs Brownfield is survived by her Daughter Yvonne (James) Piland, three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, Karrie Bagley, Mason and Alex, Kyle (Sharise) Ernster, Taydem, Raiden and Kyra, Kale (Shawnda) Ernster, Bryden, Kayden and Huntley.

A memorial service will be held February 1st at the building in Buffalo, Missouri from 11 AM to 2 PM. In lieu of flowers a donation to the is requested.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
