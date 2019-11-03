|
|
Dorothy Marie Evans
Springfield - Dorothy Marie Costello Evans passed away peacefully in Springfield Missouri, on Friday November 1st. She was 89.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street, Springfield, Mo. where the Holy Rosary Service will be at 7:00 pm.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home with Father Gregory Drahman officiating. Graveside prayers will follow Mass at Resurrection Cemetery in Springfield, Mo. where Dorothy will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , or a favorite .
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019