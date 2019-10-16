|
Dorothy P. Mitchell
Mansfield - Dorothy P. Mitchell, age 100, from Mansfield, MO, passed away on October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents; brother, Robert; and son, Jerry.
She is survived by her son, Glenn, and his wife, Deborah of Victoria, Texas; daughter Evelyn Shively Bartgis of Kemah, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous friends.
The service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, with visitation held at 9am, and the service following at 10am at the Church of the Nazarene in Mansfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019