Services
Holman-Howe Mansfield - Mansfield
207 North Lincoln
Mansfield, MO 65704
417-924-3233
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy P. Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy P. Mitchell Obituary
Dorothy P. Mitchell

Mansfield - Dorothy P. Mitchell, age 100, from Mansfield, MO, passed away on October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents; brother, Robert; and son, Jerry.

She is survived by her son, Glenn, and his wife, Deborah of Victoria, Texas; daughter Evelyn Shively Bartgis of Kemah, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous friends.

The service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, with visitation held at 9am, and the service following at 10am at the Church of the Nazarene in Mansfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now