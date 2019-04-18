Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Dorothy Yvonne Robinson Obituary
Dorothy Yvonne Robinson

Ozark - Dorothy Yvonne Robinson was born at home April 6, 1937 in rural Oak Grove, MO. She was the daughter of Richard and Selma Corliss. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister and two daughters. Her survivors include four sons, Richard Robinson of Houston, TX, Gary Robinson, of Plano, TX, Larry Robinson of Ozark, MO and Mark Robinson of Houston, TX; one sister, Betty Breuer of Bates City, MO; seven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.

Visitation for Yvonne will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday here in our chapel. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 18, 2019
