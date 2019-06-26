Services
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
(417) 751-2522
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ash Grove Cemetery
Ash Grove, MO
Dorris K. Murray Obituary
Dorris K. Murray

Ash Grove - Dorris K. Murray, 95, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Dorris, the daughter of Henry Haven and Faye Johnson Wagner, was born in Ash Grove, MO, on July 13, 1923. Dorris and Richard Murray were united in marriage on December 4, 1943 and shared over 75 years together.

Dorris was the Ash Grove First Baptist Church secretary for 25 years. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.

Dorris is survived by her husband, Richard Murray of the home; nephew, Donnie Wagner; nieces, Connie Stacey, Sandra Edgington, Peggy Owen; other family and many friends.

Graveside services will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00AM in Ash Grove Cemetery, Ash Grove, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be left in Dorris' name to Integrity Hospice and may be left at the funeral home.

Under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on June 26, 2019
