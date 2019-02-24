|
Dr. Dorsey Adam Love
Stockton - Born in Springfield, Missouri on November 30, 1932 to Ruby Teel Love and Robert Williams Love, Dr. Dorsey Adam Love, of Stockton, Missouri, went to be with his Lord on January 30, 2019.
Dr. Love was a descendant of the pioneer family who settled Springfield, Missouri. His great -great-great grandfather Ezekiel Madison Campbell along with his brother John Polk Campbell were among the founders of Springfield. Following his graduation from Drury College, Dorsey served in the United States Army as a Personnel Psychologist Asst. In 1956, he married Barbara Ruth Dulin. He had a successful career as Asst. Director of Personnel for the City of Springfield and Director of Personnel and Advertising for Union National Bank. He later owned and operated Dorsey Love & Associates, a personnel firm facilitating employment opportunities across the nation. In his 50's, Dorsey began a second career securing a doctorate in psychology. He practiced as a clinical psychologist for more than 26 years in Bolivar, Missouri.
Dorsey was a member of the Rotary Club of Springfield and a lifelong patron of Springfield Little Theatre. He was a talented pianist who could play any song by ear. His musical gift has been passed down to his children and grandchildren - several of whom play professionally.
He loved the water - spending many summers at Table Rock Lake. For over 50 years, he also enjoyed the white sands, crystal blue waves, and stunning sunsets as he vacationed at his second home in Panama City Beach, FL. He graciously shared his home there with four generations of his family. He spent his later years in his home overlooking serene Stockton Lake. His abiding love of the water has been passed down to each succeeding generation.
Dorsey was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister Dorothy who passed away at 8 years old, two brothers, Dr. Robert Love and Dr. Thomas Love, and his great-granddaughter, Faye Clingan.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Barbara Dulin Love of Tyler, Texas, three daughters, Julie Love and Tom Brown of Tyler, Lili Love, also of Tyler, and Carolea Love and Steve Clingan of Springfield, Missouri. He was known as Gaggy and Grampy to his grandchildren, Katie Butts (Reagan,) Adam Brown (Megan,) Rachel McClanahan (Justin,) Roxanne Agruso, Nick Agruso, Casey Clingan (Meghan,) and Cassidy Clingan.
He was great-grandfather to William and Eleanor Butts, Mason, Declan, and Tucker McClanahan, and Silas and Anastasia Clingan.
Final arrangements were handled by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home of Stockton, Mo. A memorial service in celebration of Dorsey's life will be held at 11:00am on May 11, 2019, in the chapel at Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 West Erwin Street, Tyler, Texas. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Children's Miracle Network Hospital of Springfield, Missouri or Tyler, Texas.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019