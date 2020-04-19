|
Dottie Jean Gammon
Springfield - Dottie Jean Gammon, 90 of Springfield, MO passed away at 7:25 AM, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Shawnee Mission Advent Health Hospital in Shawnee Mission, KS.
She was born in Lebanon, MO on December 31, 1929 to the late Leonard and Venice O'Dell. After a few years at William Woods College, she met her husband, Robert E. Gammon. They both owned and operated Bob Gammon Cattle Company, where she worked as an accountant. She was known as the "General" with all of their employees.
Dottie was an avid golf and bridge player at Hickory Hills Country Club. She was a member of University Heights Baptist Church. She was a very loving, classy, and elegant lady, who was funny in her own way.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her two daughters, Jane Gammon and her husband Jeff Tate and Jill Gammon and her husband Kim Spalding; stepson, Gary Gammon; two grandchildren, Jacqueline Jadidian and Jessika Downing.
The family would like to thank the staff on the 7th floor at Shawnee Mission Advent Health Hospital for the excellent care they provided.
Celebration Services of Dottie's life will be at a later date. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to -Greater MO Chapter, 3645 South Ave., Springfield, MO 65807. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020