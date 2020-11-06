1/1
Dr. Douglas Allen Hacker
Dr. Douglas Allen Hacker

Nixa - Dr. Douglas Allen Hacker, 72, of Nixa, MO, passed away November 1, 2020. He was born September 8, 1948 to Bonnie Hacker (nee Sly) and Ralph Hacker. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High in 1966. He graduated from University of Kansas with a dual major in chemistry and psychology and completed his medical training at the School of Medicine at University of Kansas Medical Center. Douglas completed his internship via Tulane at Charity Hospital. He served as a commissioned officer in the Indian Health Service in Red Lake, Minnesota for 2 years before completing his residency and fellowship in radiology at University of Minnesota. He practiced radiology at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO for over 30 years, with a subspecialty in neuroradiology. He was a senior member of the American Society of Neuroradiology.

Douglas was predeceased by his brother David, and parents Ralph and Bonnie Hacker. He is survived by his brother Dirk; daughters Kirsten Schlarb, Adrienne Pahl, Jessica Hutchins, and Chelsea Hacker; grandchildren Gabriel, Elena, and Annika Schlarb, Greta and Evangeline Pahl, Ewan Hutchins and Samantha Chambers. Teri Hacker of Springfield, MO is the mother of his children.

Douglas loved his family and his career. He also enjoyed boating, meditation and travel. He will be deeply missed. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.




Published in News-Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
