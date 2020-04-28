|
|
Douglas D Auman
Kimberling City - Sally Auman (Mom), began her duties in heaven as a greeter and hostess on May 17, 2008. This past Monday morning, April 27, 2020, her husband Doug Auman of Kimberling City, MO, age 80, joined her as he began his new duties as a greeter and host in heaven.
Doug, known for his hospitable personality and ever ready smile, is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Dana and Suzette Auman of Hoffman Estates, IL, his daughter Denise Auman of Fort Smith, AR; his daughter Danielle Auman of Fayetteville, AR; his grandchildren Austin Auman, Bailey Williams, Drake Williams, Haley Paul, and Elise Tomilinson; two sisters Linda Johnson and Reta Neuhaus; and two brothers Dennis Auman and Dave Auman; his best friend of 12 years Polly Van Houten of Kimberling City, MO; as well as extended family and dear friends throughout the United States.
Doug raised his children with his wife Sally in Willard, MO, from 1969 until 1985. After living for a number of years in Fort Smith, AR, Corsicana, TX, and Woodstock, GA, Doug and Sally returned to the Ozarks, which they greatly loved, in 1998.
Doug was a mechanical engineer, having received his Masters degree from the University of Missouri, Rolla. While living in Springfield, he worked for Lilly Tulip.
During his retirement years he enjoyed traveling with Polly and spending time with his children, his grandchildren, his siblings, his nieces and nephews. He especially enjoyed going to a variety of restaurants throughout the Ozarks, attending various festivals throughout the Ozarks and classic car and tractor shows.
Doug had a great love for the Church and was active in various congregations throughout his life, including Walnut Street Christian Church and Brentwood Christian Church of Springfield, MO, and Kimberling City United Methodist Church of Kimberling City, MO.
Doug was a devoted and loving father and grandfather, being especially proud of his grandchildren. As well, he felt very close to and cherished his friends throughout the Ozarks. He considered his many extended friends as family. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 1, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North in Springfield, Missouri. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Attendance will be limited to immediate family, but the service will be broadcast via Zoom. Visitation will be Thursday, April 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. All are welcome, but will be required to adhere to the social distancing policies of the funeral home and State of Mo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Associates of Table Rock Lake, located at 13192 Sate Highway 13, Kimberling City, Mo. 65686.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020