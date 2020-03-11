|
Douglas E. Baldner
Springfield - Douglas Edward Baldner, 72, of Springfield, MO, was born November 5, 1947 and passed March 9, 2020. Doug is survived by his wife, Donna, son Jeff (Joselyn) Baldner, daughter Tiffani (Aaron) Clark, grandchildren, Ryli, Lilli, Sydni, Griffinn, & Xander. Sister Debbie (Tom) Mylenbush, nephew AJ (Keshia) Skahill, kids Addy & Jarrett, & niece Sara Skahill (Andrew Perkins).
Doug was a retired Murney realtor & in previous years a men's sportswear buyer for multiple corp. dept. stores. Services will be held to celebrate Doug's life, March 13, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 11:30 visitation, 12:30 service, 2:00 internment at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery. For more details see full obit at www.greenlawfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020