Duane Earl Bjorge
Springfield - Duane Earl Bjorge was born August 10, 1939 in Cazenovia, Wisconsin and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
Duane grew up in Dowagiac, Michigan. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Navy. He spent most of his enlistment aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Intrepid, which is now a museum in New York City. While on the carrier, he received a presidential citation when the ship recovered Astronaut Scott Carpenter. He was honorably discharged in 1962. Duane married Ardith Eisenhauer in 1963. Then he spent 10 years in various positions with a natural gas company in Michigan. Duane spent 32 years working for Aflac helping individuals realize their potential for a career, for which he was very proud. His favorite hobby was golf, and he was known by his golfing buddies as "Aflac". He also loved the out of doors hunting, fishing, boating, and mowing his lawn. As a wonderful provider for his family, he loved working around the house, working with horses and fixing or building anything. He was a good joke-teller and was always ready to share a good laugh. He will be deeply missed by all.
Duane is survived by his wife Ardith of 56 years, son Bruce, his wife Denise and their son Brandon. His daughter Brenda Bauer, her husband Michael, their daughters Madeleine and Gracie. He is also survived by his brother Darwin Bjorge and his family.
Duane is known for integrity, generosity, humor, love and pride for family. He was blessed with a multitude of great friends.
Duane was a member of First & Calvary Presbyterian Church where he proudly served as elder, on several committees, a Sunday School leader, and an usher. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First and Calvary Presbyterian Church or Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, Missouri in honor of his service with the Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma Club.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church. Private graveside services with full military honors will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church at 2:30 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Online condolences may be shared at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 6, 2019