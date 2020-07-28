Duane Krauss

Duane KraussClever - Duane Edward Krauss, 92, Clever, Missouri passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Ozark Methodist Manor, Marionville, Missouri. Duane was born August 11, 1927, to Albert and Liola (Van Meter) Krauss in Gypsum, Kansas.Duane grew up on the family farm. He loved the farm life with cattle and crops. Including swinging on cow's tails, putting his mothers doughnuts on each finger to eat on the way to call the cows in, playing pranks on his sisters (and they on him). His dad advised him to learn a skill other than farming; Duane listened and trained as an electrician while he in his teens. In his youth Duane learned to love and serve his God, which he continued all the rest of his life.At the age of 19, he was called into the WWII Army service where he contracted severe Rheumatic Fever, which resulted in an honorable discharge. He was called into ministry and served many years in Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. Due to his health he returned to the farm in Kansas. After a few years he came to help friends with electrical work in Clever, Missouri. During those months he found and came to love Virgie, as she loved him. Together they shared a very special love for the rest of his life. For 45 years, Duane and Virgie lived in Marionville, Missouri where he worked with many people as an extra-ordinarily skilled electrician. In 2018, they moved to Clever to be close to Virgie's family (returning to the farm that started their life together).Duane is preceded in death by his parents, sister Marvel Krauss, sister Dorothy and husband Harold Olsen, father in law Ralph Filbeck, brothers in law Marshall Griffee, Cecil Olsen, James Schupbach and Jerry Filbeck.He is survived by his wife Virgie (Filbeck) Krauss, sisters: Alberta Griffee, Edith Olsen and Donieta (Roland) Craig and his sisters children: Glen, Joyce, Kathy, Helen, Dwight, and Daniel, other nieces, nephews and relatives. He is also survived by the family who became his in Missouri, sister in law Emogene Schupbach and children, Jim, Anna Marie, Danny, Dale and brother in law Russell Filbeck (Carol) and many valued friends.Duane served his God, served his country, and served all whose life he touched with love, kindness, and his gentle spirit.Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, Missouri with Services following at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Marionville IOOF Cemetery, Marionville, Missouri.