|
|
Dustin Wesley Jones
Greenfield - Dustin Wesley Jones, 40, of Greenfield, MO, ascended into Heaven on Tuesday December 17th 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on December 8th 1979 to Kim and Lesia Jones.
Dustin was saved at Bennett Spring Church camp and became a baptized believer on July 31st 1994 at Dilday Mill and is a current member at Arcola Christian Church.
Dustin recently celebrated his 40th birthday and was showered with over 400 birthday cards from friends and family.
He graduated High School from Everton Mo in 1998. By 1999 he was working hard to become a Lineman with City Utilities of Springfield Mo.
In May 2005 he married his wife Melinda (Shouse) Jones and together they built a family and a ranch that would make anyone proud. They were blessed with 3 wonderful kids, William 18, Wade 12, and Chloe 11.
Additional survivors include his parents Kim and Lesia Jones of Everton, his father and mother in-law Roy and Gerri Torres, paternal grandmother Carol Jones, maternal grandmother Betty Vandegrift, grandmother Wilma Steele, brother Jacob and wife Abby Jones, sister Kelbey and husband Asa Bowles, sisters in-law Melissa and husband Trevon Ogden, Amanda and Jeremy Mincks, Angie and husband Robbie Freeze. Dustin is survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Dustin is blessed with friends so close we consider them family. I cannot name them all as they are too numerous, but they know who they are.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather John Jones and his maternal grandfather Bobby Vandegrift.
Dustin also leaves behind the most fantastic place of employment, City Utilities of Springfield Mo. He also had the best work buddies a guy could ever want. They have blessed us beyond measure time and time again and continue to do so today.
Last, Dustin fought a very courageous battle these past 5 years. Numerous times he was overwhelmed with support from our church, our hometown community, and his work buddies. Repeatedly they surprised us with compassion and blessings that no person on earth has ever experienced before, except our Dusty.
From the very bottom of my heart I Thank each and every person that ever did a kind deed or said a prayer for my Husband.
In Lieu of flowers please send a contribution to the Greenfield Youth Athletic Association, the Greenfield High School Booster Club, or the Elementary Student Council, per the request of his wife and kids.
Thank You.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019