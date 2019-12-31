|
|
Dwayne A. Holden
Springfield - Dwayne A. Holden, President and Founder of Custom Metalcraft, Inc. passed from this life on December 29, 2019.
A native of Mountain View, MO, Holden was born in West Plains to Adolph and Emily Holden. He studied at Drury University, earning a bachelor's degree in 1964 and taking MBA-level courses over the next year. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and played in the Drury band and then later in the Shriners Band.
Dwayne served his country, joining the National Guard and served as staff sergeant for 6 years.
Holden's professional career commenced at the Paul Mueller Company, where he served as the Equipment Account Manager for the Beverage and Cosmetics Division for seven years. After three years serving as General Sales Manager of all divisions at Letsch Corporation, he left to found Custom Metalcraft in 1977 with fellow entrepreneur Jerry Cowan.
Forty-two years after deciding to follow his dream, Holden's simple vision has grown his business into one of the most innovative companies in the world. Today, Custom Metalcraft specializes in custom stainless steel processing equipment and transportable storage units. Over Custom's history, it has taken possession of 34 active patents with fourteen additional patents pending.
Dwayne loved serving the local community and the greater society by supporting nonprofits and charitable organizations. Holden was an active member, or served on the board of a number of local organizations including the Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the Missouri Association of Manufacturers, the Park Central Arts Gallery Board, the Springfield Southeast Rotary Club, the Abou Ben Adhem Shriners, the Gate of the Temple, the Scottish Rite of Freemasons 32° and the Master Brewers Association. He has received a number of local awards over the years, including being honored in 2013 with a Missourian of the Year award, in 2015 with the Missouri Manufacturer's Association Lifetime Achievement award and a Distinguished Alumni award in 2018 from Drury University.
Dwayne was a role model to many, but a friend to all. He worked very hard his entire life but was the most generous man you could ever meet. He loved his company and his family, and he lived life to the fullest.
Dwayne is survived by his wife Beth and her son Brad, his son Drew, daughter-in-law Heather and grandson Alex, and his daughter Nikki, son-in-law Joe and granddaughters Zoe and Gia. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a charitable contribution be made in his name to the .
Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at The Venues, 2616 Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65804, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Reception will follow at Highland Springs Country Club. Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Friday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Mountain View, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020