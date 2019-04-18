|
|
Dwight Ray Wilmoth
Mt. Vernon - Dwight Ray Wilmoth, age 84, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, passed away at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home with his family at his side. He was born May 18, 1934, in Stotts City, Missouri, the son of Frank William and Lora Irene (Lewis) Wilmoth.
Dwight was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and was the founder and owner of the Wilmoth Companies. Dwight loved God, family and work. He was actively working at the Wilmoth Companies until he was 80 years of age. The TA Truck Stop in Mt. Vernon was the first franchise location awarded to anyone by Travel Centers of America in 1980. As a hardworking man, he served as the president of 12 entities which comprised The Wilmoth Companies at the end of his career. That career started with a 2-pump gas station, pumping gas, changing tires and washing cars. He loved his work in every aspect. Dwight served the Mt. Vernon community in many ways. He was an avid supporter of Missouri Baptist Children's Home and the First Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon.
On February 15, 1953, he married Helen Frances Hood in Mt. Vernon, Missouri.
In 1969 he was a member of the Springfield City fast pitch softball championship team. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and member of the B.A.S.S. tournament circuit throughout the 1980's.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen; one daughter, Diana Briant and her husband, Cap of Springfield, Missouri; two sons, Greg Wilmoth and his wife, Kathy and Brent Wilmoth and his wife, Sarah, all of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Kristin Porter of Nashville, Tennessee, Chase Wilmoth and his wife, Chelsie, Lauren Wixson and her husband, Blake, all of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, Brooke Porter of Nashville, Tennessee, Eric Wilmoth and his wife, Stephanie, of Springfield, Missouri, Alec Porter of Kansas City, Missouri and Kyle Wilmoth of Springfield, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Emma Larson of Jefferson City, Missouri and Carolyn McLean of Houston, Texas; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lora, sister, Delores Herd, and brother-in-law, Jack Larson.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, Missouri. A private family funeral and burial will be held on Saturday. Burial will be at the Ozark Prairie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to Missouri Baptist Children's Home or the First Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, Missouri in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.FossettMosherFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 18, 2019