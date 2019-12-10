|
|
E. Wade Newman
Springfield - E. Wade Newman (86) of Springfield, a loving father, son, husband, and friend, died December 7, 2019. He was born in Blue Eye, MO, the eldest child of Jewel and Darline (Yochum) Newman.
He graduated Blue Eye High School in 1951 and continued his education at Southwest Missouri State College (MSU) earning a degree in Agriculture. Wade worked at Syntex Agribusiness in sales and sales management for 30 years. The following 10 years he was the Business Director for DuCoa. He was a 50 year member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Wade married Barbara Henrichs of Winterset, Iowa, on May 18, 1957, and raised three children. He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 62 years, son Michael (Maria), daughter Nancy (Kevin) Norcross, and daughter Julie (Bob) Becker, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Madelyn Bailey, brother Melvin Newman, and brother Dwight Newman.
Wade enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and golfing with friends. Wade especially enjoyed playing Bluegrass music on his dobro.
Memorial service and reception will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 4:00 PM at Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield, MO. Private graveside service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Convoy of Hope or of Springfield.
The Newman family sincerely thanks the memory care STAFF at Birch Pointe Health and Rehabilitation for the care and special kindness they gave Wade.
Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019