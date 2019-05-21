Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverdale Baptist Church
Spokane - Earl E. 'Bub' Bilyeu, Jr., 94, of Nixa, died May 16, 2019. Earl was born near Spokane, Missouri on July 5, 1924 to Earl and Ruby Maples Bilyeu. He grew up during the Great Depression working on their farm and at their Bilyeu Canning Factory. He was a resident of Christian County almost all of his life. Earl was a Navy Veteran of WWII, joining at the age of 17 after graduating from Spokane High School, and re-enlisting during the Korean War. He also served as the commander of the Naval Reserve Unit at Point Lookout until 1984. He began teaching math at SMS in 1949 and then taught math at the US Naval Academy at Annapolis for three years beginning in 1950. He worked for a short time with the US Geological Survey before returning to teach math at SMS in 1954. He retired in 1992 after 43 years as a college professor with 37 of those years at SMS and thereafter serving as Professor Emeritus of Mathematics. Earl moved his family to a barren turkey farm south of Nixa in 1961 and turned it into a first-class Hereford cattle ranch.

He is survived by his daughter, Regina, and son-in-law Paul Johns, Nixa; his son, David, Ozark; his grandson, Christopher, and granddaughter-in-law, Joey; his granddaughter, Alicia Bilyeu, Pawtucket, RI; great-grandchildren Alex and Lindsey Johns, and Jayden Montiero; as well as two sisters, Villa Ann Glenn, Nixa and Connie Bilyeu, Spokane; a brother, Richard Bilyeu, Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita (Phipps) Bilyeu and two sisters and three brothers, and his daughter-in-law, Sharon Bilyeu of Ozark.

A celebration of life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 25 at Riverdale Baptist Church, with military honors. Flowers and plants should be delivered directly to the church. Donations may be made to Spokane School Alumni Association, Riverdale Baptist Church, and (the latter in the name of Sharon Bilyeu).

The family would like to thank the staff at The Neighborhoods at Quail Creek for the love and care they gave to Earl the last eight months of his life, and Integrity Hospice for making his last days as comfortable as possible.
Published in the News-Leader on May 21, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
