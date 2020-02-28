|
Eddie A. Spoon
Bois D'Arc - Eddie A. Spoon, 77, of Bois D'Arc, MO passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Services for Eddie will be at 11:00 am Monday March 2, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Interment with full military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the funeral home. For full obituary go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020