Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
1942 - 2020
Eddie A. Spoon Obituary
Eddie A. Spoon

Bois D'Arc - Eddie A. Spoon, 77, of Bois D'Arc, MO passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Services for Eddie will be at 11:00 am Monday March 2, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Interment with full military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the funeral home. For full obituary go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
