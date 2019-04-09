|
Eddy Joe Moss
Springfield - Eddy Joe Moss passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Springfield, MO. He was born on August 19, 1952. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and his wife Beth. Eddy is survived by his 2 sons, 4 brothers, 1 sister and numerous aunts and uncles. Visitation for Eddy will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with a graveside services and full military honors at 10:00 am in Missouri Veterans Cemetery on Thursday.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 9, 2019