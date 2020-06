Edgar Dean LawrenceNixa - Reverend Edgar D. Lawrence went to be with Jesus, Friday June 05, 2020 in Nixa, Missouri following a long battle with vascular dementia.Visitation will be Thursday, June 11 6-8 pm and funeral services Friday, June 12 11:00 am at Greenlawn East Funeral Home. The service will be streamed live on Facebook- CBC Deaf Ministry page. Interment will follow at Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo. for immediate family due to restrictions. For full obituary go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com