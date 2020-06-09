Edgar Dean Lawrence
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edgar Dean Lawrence

Nixa - Reverend Edgar D. Lawrence went to be with Jesus, Friday June 05, 2020 in Nixa, Missouri following a long battle with vascular dementia.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 11 6-8 pm and funeral services Friday, June 12 11:00 am at Greenlawn East Funeral Home. The service will be streamed live on Facebook- CBC Deaf Ministry page. Interment will follow at Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo. for immediate family due to restrictions. For full obituary go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Facebook- CBC Deaf Ministry page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved