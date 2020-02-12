|
|
Edgar R. Lee
Lakeland, FL - Edgar Lee, 83, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at The Estates at Carpenters, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Lee; children, Kim (Gerry) Chappell, Brian (Stephanie) Lee; Three grandchildren, and Three great grandchildren.
Dr. Lee served the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary (AGTS) for 20 years, 14 as Dean and Vice President for Academic Affairs, and six as a full-time and then part-time Senior Professor of Spiritual Formation and Practical Theology. After retirement, he was honored as Academic Dean Emeritus.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 4pm to 6pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810. The service will be held at Victory Church on Monday, February 17th, 2020, 1401 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens, Lakeland, FL
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edgar R. Lee Double Honors Scholarship Program at the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, 1111 N. Glenstone, Springfield, MO 65802.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020