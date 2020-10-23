1/1
Edgar Ray Moore
Edgar Ray Moore

Monett - Edgar Ray Moore, age 90, of Monett, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He died at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri after a short hospitalization due to Covid. He was born on May 12, 1930 in Stone County, Missouri to Nelson and Mildred Allen Moore. Ray was a 1948 graduate of Monett High School. Upon graduation he served in the Armed Military Services in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. He received an honorable discharge from the Army as a Sergeant First Class. Upon returning from the Korean War he worked in various management roles in retail establishments in the Monett community and then later joined a new start-up plant in Monett, Missouri - Wells Aluminum as a Department Manager. He then relocated in 1976 to Belton, South Carolina with the Wells Aluminum organization as the Plant Manager for the manufacturing site there. Upon retirement he and his wife, Mary, enjoyed traveling around the United States. His passion was supporting local churches in their communities. He and his wife relocated back to the State of Missouri in 2003 to be close to family.

Ray is survived by his three children, Janice of Toledo, OH; Edgar of Atlanta, GA and Doug (Cathy) of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, David (Meka) of Hudson, OH, Cindy (Don) Bowers of Clemson, SC, Ian and Adam Moore of Houston, TX and four great grandchildren Lukas, Jacob, Bradley and Parker; one sister, Betty Killman, brother-in-law Orville Wiseman, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Moore; one brother-in-law, Ralph (Ruth) McKnight, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ilene (McKnight) Moore of the home on September 20, 2020, his parents; brothers Irvin, James (JT), and Charles; and sisters Viva, Velma, Sylvia, and Jeannie and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the Crane Community Cemetery, Crane, Missouri on Thursday, October 29, 2020 under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East. At the request of Ray, due to the pandemic, there will not be a formal viewing as his last thoughts were of the health and safety of his family and friends.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
