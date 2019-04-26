|
Edith Chaffin
Rogersville - Edith M. Chaffin, 83, Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ozark Nursing Center.
She was born on January 5, 1936 in Birch Tree, Missouri the daughter of the late Burney and Helen (Lee) Murphy. She was united in marriage July 14, 1956 to Ray Chaffin. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katherine Chaffin, and two brothers, Burney Dean and Paul Murphy.
Edith grew up in the Birch Tree area and was saved and baptized when she was a teenager. She enjoyed working outside and working on the farm. She was a great cook and enjoyed attending music shows. She will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ray, four sons, Carl Chaffin and wife Margaret, Mike Chaffin and wife Nancy, J.B. Chaffin and wife Deanna, and Jody Chaffin and wife Angie, a brother, Wayne Murphy and wife Verna, a sister, Carolyn Thomas and husband Gene, eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 1 - 2:00 p.m., with services following at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Roller Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 26, 2019