Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Edith Louise Furstenberg


1931 - 2019
Edith Louise Furstenberg Obituary
Edith Louise Furstenberg

Nixa - Edith Louise Furstenberg, 88, of Nixa, passed away on August 27, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1931 to Simeon and Isabelle Leedom. She was raised in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She earned a degree in American Sign Language from Gallaudet University and later became the Assistant Registrar. She retired to Clearwater, FL in 1990 and moved to the Springfield area in 2004.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Sharon Louise Lubbers.

She is survived by her husband, Pete Furstenberg, of Springfield; sons Binky (Sherry) Furstenberg of Springfield and Stephen Lee (Cheryl) Furstenberg of Riva, MD; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM, with a visitation from 2:30 PM until the time of service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, FL.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
