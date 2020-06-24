Edith Louise HinkleSpringfield - Edith Louise Hinkle, age 79, Springfield passed away Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020.Edith was born April 15, 1941 to Edgar and Dorothy Munson. She was a graduate of Marshfield High School. She was united in marriage to Bobby N. Hinkle in July of 1965. Edith retired from Federal Express after 15 years . She enjoyed quiltting, painting, reading and enjoyed the outdoors.Survivors include her two children Brian Hinkle and Katherine and husband Eugene Lucero; one grandson Hayden Hinkle and wife Mickalyn; one brother Eddie Munson; one sister Elenor Engleking; and a host of family and friends.She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby Hinkle and parents, Edgar and Dorothy MunsonThe family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Private graveside services will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springfield, Greene County Library, in care of the funeral home.