Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
First and Calvary Presbyterian Church
Edmund Otto Koch Obituary
Edmund Otto Koch

Nixa - Edmund Otto Koch, 83, of Nixa, MO passed in peace quietly at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO April 26, 2019.

Edmund was the son of Henry A. Koch and Viola Wells Koch of Manchester, MO, born December 28, 1935 at Kirkwood, MO. He was the second of their five children; the late Richard Koch, Robert J. Koch, Henry S. Koch and Kathleen C. (Koch) Tempel.

Edmund's early years were in Kirkwood, MO, until the family moved to Manchester, MO. There, he attended Moore School until consolidation of the district established Mason Ridge School, where he graduated in the first 8th grade. He continued high school at Maplewood High School and graduated in 1953. He soon enlisted in the United States Navy. After discharge, he attended the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy at Rolla, MO, graduating in 1963.

Edmund married Doris Ann Tempel Koch in 1961. He is survived by their two children, David A. Koch and Diana L. Hume, both of McKinney, TX; and five grandchildren, all of whom loved him dearly, while cherishing many wonderful memories of him.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A reception will follow in the atrium of the church. A private family graveside service will be held in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, Salvation Army or the Convoy of Hope.
Published in the News-Leader on May 12, 2019
