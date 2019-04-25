Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith Trinity Chapel
Edna M. VanDyke Obituary
Edna M. Van Dyke

Maryville - Edna Mikesell Van Dyke, daughter of Cora and Edwin Mikesell, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after a long struggle with a neurological disease. Edna was born in Strafford, MO. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Edwin and Cora Mikesell; her first husband, Hubert West; four brothers, French Everett, Virgil and Ted Mikesell; two sisters, Florence Edson and Mable Kendrick. She is survived by: her husband of 47 years, Joe Van Dyke; her daughter, Pamela (West) and family Steve and Andrew Olsen; stepson, Brett and family Lisa and Bryce Van Dyke; and many nieces and nephews. Edna was a loving wife and mother, active in the church of Christ, and taught children's Bible classes for many years. She was quick to provide for anyone in need. She will be missed by all who knew her. After a memorial service at Smith Funeral Home, interment will be at the Danforth Cemetery near Springfield, MO. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
