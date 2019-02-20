Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Edna Mae Mashburn

Springfield - Edna May Mashburn (Frady) went to be with her lord and Savior on February 17,2019. She was preceded in death by her parents William T. and Nancy Elizabeth Frady as well as her husband Robert L. Mashburn Sr.

She is survived by her two sons Robert L. Mashburn, Jr and wife Kay, and Richard A. Mashburn and wife Sandy, her siblings; Alva Del Sesto, Polly Martin, Belle Rochester, Sue Frizell and William T. Frady Jr. as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous other relatives and countless friends whom she loved dearly.

Edna worked for the Lily Tulip Cup Corporation for 35 years and was a longtime member of the Temple Baptist Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Ozark Food Harvest.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
