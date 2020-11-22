Edward Day Mock
The death of Mr. Edward Day Mock, age 83, occurred November 18, 2020. He was born August 31, 1937 in Jackson County, Missouri to Corinne Francis Hale and George Edward Mock. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 21, 11:00 AM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens, Milledgeville, Georgia.
Mr. Mock was a graduate of Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was employed by Seymour Foods, Inc. Topeka, Kansas, served as President of National Egg Products Corporation, Social Circle, Georgia and President of International Dehydrated Foods, Springfield, Missouri. Upon retirement, Mr. Mock relocated to his home on the Lake of the Ozarks where he was a member of the Westlake Christian Church and volunteer for many community organizations.
Survivors include his daughter, Katrina M. Couey (Micky) of Milledgeville, Georgia; Two grandsons Bryan Couey of Atlanta, Georgia and Christopher Couey of Athens, Georgia; One brother Gary E. Mock of Gravois Mills, Missouri. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to a pet shelter of their choice.
Moores Funeral Home and Crematory Milledgeville, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com
to express tributes.