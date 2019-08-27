Services
Rogers-Atkins Funeral Home
403 S Broadway Ave
Salem, IL 62881
(618) 548-3308
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rogers-Atkins Funeral Home
403 S Broadway Ave
Salem, IL 62881
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Danforth Cemetery
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Phoenix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Phoenix


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Phoenix Obituary
Edward Phoenix

Salem, IL - Edward Phoenix, age 73, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital.

Edward was born on June 1, 1946 in Springfield, Missouri to Leonard Charles and Louise (Aldridge) Phoenix.

Edward is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Gordon and husband Glen of Iuka, Donna Phoenix and husband Chris of Kell; one son, Steve Phoenix and wife Lisa of Springfield, Missouri; partner for 31 years, Alice Mabrey of Salem and her children, Rosslind Rice and husband Dan of Carterville and Brad Mabrey of Salem; grandchildren, Cole Gordon, Tyler Gordon and Amos Phoenix; Alice's grandchildren, Nick Whitlock, Brady Rice, Zack Rice and Jake Mabrey; three sisters, Karen Turk and Carla Harris both of Springfield, Missouri and Kathy Coleman of Kearney, Arizona.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Kelly Phoenix; grandson, Jacob Phoenix and brother Michael Phoenix.

Edward retired as an Officer from the Springfield, Missouri Police Department and owned the former Phoenix Gun and Supply in Salem. He served in Vietnam with the United States Army.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Danforth Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. Military rites will be accorded at the grave. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Rogers-Atkins Funeral Home in Salem, Illinois. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and can be received at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now