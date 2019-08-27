|
|
Edward Phoenix
Salem, IL - Edward Phoenix, age 73, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital.
Edward was born on June 1, 1946 in Springfield, Missouri to Leonard Charles and Louise (Aldridge) Phoenix.
Edward is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Gordon and husband Glen of Iuka, Donna Phoenix and husband Chris of Kell; one son, Steve Phoenix and wife Lisa of Springfield, Missouri; partner for 31 years, Alice Mabrey of Salem and her children, Rosslind Rice and husband Dan of Carterville and Brad Mabrey of Salem; grandchildren, Cole Gordon, Tyler Gordon and Amos Phoenix; Alice's grandchildren, Nick Whitlock, Brady Rice, Zack Rice and Jake Mabrey; three sisters, Karen Turk and Carla Harris both of Springfield, Missouri and Kathy Coleman of Kearney, Arizona.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Kelly Phoenix; grandson, Jacob Phoenix and brother Michael Phoenix.
Edward retired as an Officer from the Springfield, Missouri Police Department and owned the former Phoenix Gun and Supply in Salem. He served in Vietnam with the United States Army.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Danforth Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. Military rites will be accorded at the grave. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Rogers-Atkins Funeral Home in Salem, Illinois. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and can be received at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019