Services
Hadley Funeral Home
405 East Benton
Windsor, MO 65360
(660) 647-2125
Calling hours
Thursday, May 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hadley Funeral Home
405 East Benton
Windsor, MO 65360
View Map
Funeral service
Private
Hadley Funeral Home
405 East Benton
Windsor, MO 65360
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Higgs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Tilton Higgs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Tilton Higgs Obituary
Edward Tilton Higgs

Windsor - Edward Tilton Higgs, 78, passed away May 8, 2020 on the land that he loved, at his farm in Windsor, Missouri.

Ed was born on March 1, 1942, the son of Lee and Sylvia (Symonds) Higgs on a farm in Johnson County. He married Marcia Campbell on April 19, 1965. From this union came four wonderful children, Angela (Greg) Owen, Zachary (Jeri) Higgs, Matthew (Carrie) Higgs and Calleye (Nathan) Hill.

Ed was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Nixa, Mo. He was long time farmer in Windsor and owned Chesapeake Valley Water Company in Springfield, Mo.

In addition to his wife and children, survivors include 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a brother, a niece and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a nephew.

Private Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. To accommodate for social distancing, services will be streamed live at the time of the service from Ed's Tribute Page at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com. Friends may call Thursday, May 14, from 12 Noon to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -