|
|
Edward Tilton Higgs
Windsor - Edward Tilton Higgs, 78, passed away May 8, 2020 on the land that he loved, at his farm in Windsor, Missouri.
Ed was born on March 1, 1942, the son of Lee and Sylvia (Symonds) Higgs on a farm in Johnson County. He married Marcia Campbell on April 19, 1965. From this union came four wonderful children, Angela (Greg) Owen, Zachary (Jeri) Higgs, Matthew (Carrie) Higgs and Calleye (Nathan) Hill.
Ed was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Nixa, Mo. He was long time farmer in Windsor and owned Chesapeake Valley Water Company in Springfield, Mo.
In addition to his wife and children, survivors include 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a brother, a niece and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a nephew.
Private Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. To accommodate for social distancing, services will be streamed live at the time of the service from Ed's Tribute Page at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com. Friends may call Thursday, May 14, from 12 Noon to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 11 to May 13, 2020