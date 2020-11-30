Edwin Cecil Frost



Springfield - Edwin Cecil Frost of Springfield, Missouri passed away on November 29 surrounded by his loving family.



Cecil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda Jane Frost of Tulsa, Oklahoma, daughter Gwen, son Neil, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Bobby, Laura, and Jason, and several close cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Cecil was born on November 20, 1934 to Leslie Seaton and Grace Mae Frost in Harrison, Arkansas. Cecil's dear brothers and sisters Roy, June, Ruth, and Bruce preceded him in death. Cecil graduated from Ridgeway School in Harrison, Arkansas and attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Arkansas.



Cecil and Wanda were married in Tulsa in 1958 and moved to Springfield, Missouri where he was co-owner of Springfield Plating Company for 37 years. After retirement Cecil volunteered delivering blood for the American Red Cross and assisting in the physical therapy department at CoxHealth.



Cecil was a devoted grandfather relishing the many days spent with his grandchildren along Pearson Creek playing in the treehouse and delivering tree-mail. He enjoyed writing poetry about his life and the outdoors. In his golden years he created and gifted over 300 cedar walking sticks for friends and family. His only request was a story about the recipient to reflect on while he worked in his shed.



A socially distanced informal visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home from 2 to 7 pm. Due to the COVID-19 virus masks are required and family will not be greeting mourners. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the American Red Cross. A short private ceremony will be held with immediate family on Thursday, December 3 at 1:00 pm. Search Facebook for Cecil Frost Viewing & Funeral for a link to a livestream of the service.









