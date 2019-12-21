Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Edwin Dale Fisher

Springfield - Edwin Dale Fisher, 93, of Springfield, MO passed away December 20, 2019 at Mercy Hospital with his family by his side.

Services for Dale will be at 12:30 pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Interment with full military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm prior to the service. For full obituary go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
