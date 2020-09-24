Edwina Fern BreedloveSpringfield - Edwina Fern (Brown) Breedlove passed away September 23, 2020, in Springfield, MO. She was born October 9, 1928, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Fern (McAllister) Brown and Edwin Manning Brown.She graduated from Central High School in Kansas City, MO, in 1945. She worked for Grand Avenue Bank and City National Bank in Kansas City, and later in life worked as an office manager for medical practices.She was preceded in death by Shelton Bower, whom she married in 1948, as well as Gene Shanahan, and William Breedlove. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Edith Darlene Brown, Mary Martha Fitzgerald, and Carol Churchill. Survivors include her children John Bower (Carolyn) of St. Louis, Dr. Mark Bower (Janet) of Springfield, and Linda Bower of Rogersville; grandchildren, Dr. Lara Bower Plass (Jason) of Olathe, KS, Jenny Bower of Burlington, VT, and Richard Kroeger (Crystal) of St. Louis; great-grandchildren, Everett, Simone, and Charlie.Due to Covid-19, no service will be held.