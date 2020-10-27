Elaine Dalton
Rogersville - Mrs. Elaine Dalton, age 100, Rogersville, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Glendale Gardens, Springfield, MO.
Mrs. Dalton was born Elaine Margaret Stanton, one of twelve children of William and Ilena Stanton. She was the last one living of the Stanton family. Mrs. Dalton grew up in Spirit Lake, IA. When she left home, she entered into training to be an RN. During WWII, she did not enter the service like most of her fellow nurses. She stayed home serving her country by assisting the doctor in whatever needs arose, including surgery. In later years, Mrs. Dalton stated, if she had not become a nurse, she would like to have been an English teacher. She was known for instructing those close to her in their grammar.
Mrs. Dalton was married four times and outlived all her husbands. Her last husband was Clinton Dalton of Rogersville, MO. She and her sister Miss Ruth Stanton moved to Rogersville in July, 1993. She was very active in the communities where she lived. In Rogersville, Mrs. Dalton volunteered at the Rogersville Senior Center. She was a member of the Rogersville Methodist Church and a dedicated Christian.
Mrs. Dalton is survived by many nieces and nephews who live in many states across the country. In Rogersville she is survived by her step-son and his wife, Dale and Sandy Dalton. She also has many special friends who will greatly miss her. Special thanks go to those at Glendale Gardens who lovingly cared for her during her last years.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at West Finley Cemetery under the care of J. D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville, MO.
Mrs. Dalton will lie in state from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home.
