Elaine (Madden) Maynard
Springfield - Elaine (Madden) Maynard passed away June 12, 2019 in Springfield, MO, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 1, 1935, in Springfield, the daughter of Edward Charles and Edna Alice (Sloan) Madden. Elaine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank L. Maynard, as well as their five children: Linda Lacy (John), Bobbi Aton, Karen Campbell (Mike), Jeff Maynard, and Jim Maynard (Kathy). At the time of her passing, their family includes 14 grandchildren: Rusty Aton, J. Christopher Lacy, Matthew Aton, Daniel Lacy, Sarah Lacy Gilstrap, Jennifer Lacy, Mary Jo Maynard Williams, Katie Aton-Jackson, Kelly Campbell Jaycox, Cody Maynard, Josh Maynard, Callie Maynard, Mackenzie Maynard, and Hunter Pounds. The family also includes 28 great-grandchildren. Elaine is survived by sisters, Eryleene (Wayne) Groner and Nancy (Gary) Morris, sisters-in-law Marilyn (Maynard) Brockman and Beulah Maynard, as well as cousins, children's and grandchildren's spouses, and dear friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, countless Sloan and Madden relatives, parents-in-law Harry and Ruth Maynard, and brother-in-law Harry D. Maynard.
A graduate of Springfield Central High School, Class of 1953, Elaine loved music and played flute throughout Junior High and High School as part of the Marching Band. She also enjoyed drama and performed in school presentations. From an early age, Elaine was an avid reader thanks to her Aunt Ruth (Sloan) Lambeth. Her home was constantly filled with books and she continued to read even after losing her eyesight using audiotapes.
A long-time Springfield P.T.A. member and Campbell School room mother, Elaine served as Foundation Day Chair, wrote and helped direct plays performed by Campbell school students and Girl Scout troops. In addition to her work as Scout Leader and room mother, Elaine was a constant school volunteer, serving in the Campbell Elementary Head Start program and multiple elementary and junior high school offices. The district recognized her with a silver plaque in honor of her 1000plus hours of volunteer service.
Elaine served as the Office Manager at Ozarks Mountain Gymnastics for 15 years where she touched many lives.
Not only did Elaine make a home full of love for her family, she was a talented cook and seamstress. In recent years, she cherished every meal with all her children at the table. She was an avid sports fan, supporting her children's and grandchildren's sports, the Ozark Generals baseball team, and recently professional soccer and hockey. She loved the outdoors, fishing and deer hunting whenever she could. At her request, a portion of her ashes will be scattered near Beaver Creek at Mores Branch in the Hercules Glades Wilderness area and at the coast in Charleston, South Carolina, where her ancestors arrived from Ireland.
A private graveside memorial is being held at the family plot at Greenlawn Cemetery North. Family and friends will gather Sunday, June 23rd at 1:00pm at the Springfield Botanical Gardens meeting room to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation to the Springfield-Greene County Library Foundation in her memory is suggested.
Published in the News-Leader on June 18, 2019