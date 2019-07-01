Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Chapel United Church of Christ
4344 S. Fremont Ave
Springfield, MO
Eleanor J. Lockhart


1939 - 2019
Eleanor J. Lockhart Obituary
Eleanor J. Lockhart

Springfield - Eleanor Lockhart chose to live life to her fullest and always put others before herself. She was always joyful and could see the good in everyone. We have all been blessed by her kindness and her wonderful smile, and she will be greatly missed. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, children, family and friends.

Eleanor Joann Lockhart, 80, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on June 29, 2019. She fought hard in her battle against cancer and is now at peace with our Lord.

Eleanor Lockhart was born in Mayview, Missouri on May 24, 1939. She married Robert "Bob" Lockhart on June 28, 1958. They were married 61 years. Eleanor worked with her husband and son at Marketing Financial Services. She volunteered in the Springfield Public Schools elementary libraries, Crosslines and sang in the St. John's Chapel choir. She always enjoyed watching her children or grandchildren's performances or sporting events.

Eleanor is survived by her husband, Robert Lockhart; children Jacki Riffey (Mark) of Missoula, Montana, Alan Lockhart (Camille) of Springfield, Shari Lockhart McKinney (Scott) of Springfield; grandchildren Alex Riffey, Jonathan Riffey, Olivia Lockhart, Kent Lockhart, and Charlie Lockhart; great grandchildren Ari and Ally Riffey; her brother John Sanders (Nancy) and loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and host of long-time friends. Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents Sam and Ella Mae Sanders, and her brother, Jeff Sanders.

Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. John's Chapel United Church of Christ 4344 S. Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO 65804. Private burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. John's Chapel Endowment Fund or the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.
Published in the News-Leader from July 1 to July 2, 2019
