Elgin Miller
Morrisville - Elgin Miller, the most kind, generous and loving husband, father and grandfather left this world to join his Heavenly Father Friday, February 22, 2019 in the home of his daughter, Beth & Wendell Painter. Elgin loved the Lord and loved his family. He was an active member of Crossway Baptist under the leadership of Pastor Eddie Bumpers.
Elgin was born Thursday, March 24, 1927 in Billings, MO. As a young man in his early 20's, Elgin asked Jesus into his heart during a revival at Springhill Baptist, where he taught a Sunday School Junior High boys class, and later, an adult men's class; he loved the old hymns and was honored to serve as a choir member. In his early 30's, Elgin was ordained as a deacon at Golden Avenue Baptist where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir.
Elgin was preceded in death by his father, Herbert McKinley Miller, his mother Ora Cloud Miller; a grandson, Michael Chad Painter; brother, Vernon Miller; sister, Juanita Blakey; two nephews, Monty Miller and Raymond Blakey.
Surviving Elgin is his beloved wife, Vesta, of 72 years; five children - two daughters, Ellen Painter (Mike) and Elizabeth Painter (Wendell); three sons, Michael Miller, Mark Miller (Kelly) and Milan Miller (Jamie). Also, Elgin enjoyed MUCH his 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-gandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday Feb. 25, 5 pm to 7 pm at The Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel; the service will be Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 10 am, Crossway Baptist with Burial following at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Springfield MO. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Integrity Home Care and Hospice, 2960 N. Eastgate Ave., Springfield, Mo 65803. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019