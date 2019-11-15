|
Elizabeth Anderson Dillon
Springfield - Elizabeth Anderson Dillon was born in Springfield, Missouri on February 28, 1947. She passed away in her home in Springfield on November 3, 2019. She attended Springfield public schools, graduating from Glendale High School in 1965. After high school she was accepted at TCU as part of their dance program. After two years, injuries ended her aspirations in dance so she left college and journeyed to Kyoto, Japan where she lived for three years. While there she worked for the British Consulate and taught conversational English. She then returned to the United States, living for a time in San Francisco, but eventually found her way back to Springfield in the early 1970s.
Elizabeth was an artist in the truest sense. She was a creator, a painter, and a songwriter. She was a lover of nature and found great joy in spending time outside every single day, no matter the weather conditions. Wild animals, especially birds, fascinated her and her house was a respite for all sorts of critters who were just passing through. Elizabeth was an adventurer and spent time traveling with her daughter, Cody, to many beautiful destinations including Spain, Costa Rica, Hawaii, and Alaska. Elizabeth loved to cook, and she and her family shared beautiful traditions of holiday meals around a table filled with laughter, love, and great conversation.
During the early 1970s Elizabeth was a part of a band of musicians and songwriters called Family Tree, which laid the foundation for The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. With her writing partner, John Dillon, she co-wrote several of their most loved songs including "It Couldn't Be Better," "Out on the Sea," and "You made it Right." She would soon after marry John and move to the wild and wooly hills of northwest Arkansas where they would spend the next 18 years. There they raised two beautiful daughters, Sara Kai and Cody Jo. Elizabeth's dedication to her girls while John was away touring with the band served as an inspiration to all who knew her.
Elizabeth has created hundreds of beautiful and unique pieces of art, many of which hang in the homes of dear friends and family. Her interest in art began when she journeyed to Japan as a young adult. It was there she fell in love with the Japanese style of art, sumi-e, meaning black ink. She was fortunate to study under sumi-e master, Toriumi Nirakushi, and through his guidance she quickly discovered an innate passion for this ancient art form. While living in Japan she won a national New Directions in Sumi-e Award presented by Shell Oil for her ability to merge traditional Japanese Black Ink with new sensibilities and ideas. From her work with glass sculpture and watercolor, ink on canvas, calligraphy and drawings it became obvious that her life-long evolution in this ancient expression was accentuated with a magical gift that allowed her to tell a story in every line. When one sees a piece of her artwork, it is clear that Elizabeth is the artist.
Elizabeth never stopped creating art in one form or another. While in Arkansas she completed a large number of beautiful paintings on both traditional Japanese paper and on fabric which she designed into clothes and wall hangings. Later she would use her skills as a fine artist to secure a fascinating job with Bass Pro Shops' Fabrication department as a decorative artist. Her award-winning work is apparent on countless signature design elements in stores throughout the country.
Elizabeth loved music and considered this art form special above all since it could be shared with others—in the moment. She always had a guitar close at hand, and she would write simple songs with beautiful lyrics about any given experience she was having at the time. She loved playing music with her friends, playing guitar, percussion, and singing songs of her own and of others. While living in Ozark she was a member of the SpringFed String Band. One of her most recent unions of friends and musicians was a band called Three Left Feet with dear friends Emily Higgins and Lori Harding. She enjoyed weekly cozy evenings sharing songs, food, and wine with her "house band" friends Charlie and Kim Bush, Jack Groll, and Charles Bess. During the last two years they were there for her at every turn, keeping her supplied with wood for her fireplace, providing comfort, and deep friendship. They also entertained at parties Elizabeth threw, one of which took place only months ago to celebrate her final chemo.
For those who knew her well, one thing was very clear: Elizabeth was authentic. She was in charge of her own destiny and never ever conformed to what society at large considered "normal." For her, life was simple and she stayed focused on doing what she loved to do. And for those who knew her well it was a recognizable fact that this single quality is what made her so incredibly loving, funny, and unique. Elizabeth was Elizabeth. Her legacy will live on in her art, her music, and in her daughter and grandsons. And the perfect gift she leaves to those closest to her is her life-long example of being real, open, and true to self.
As she now transitions to her new adventure she will rely on her loving family members who have made this journey to guide her: her father Nathanial Blackford Anderson, mother Rachel Elizabeth (Kamerer) Anderson, brother David Phillip Anderson, and her daughter Sara Kai Dillon.
She leaves behind her daughter Cody Jo Dillon, son-in-law Ugo Antonio De Castro, twin grandsons Leo Moon De Castro and Kai Dillon De Castro of Santa Teresa, Costa Rica; her former husband and partner, John Dillon and his partner, Kate Dowdy of Ozark, Missouri; nephew Rueben Arthur Anderson of Orlando, Florida; and cousins John Joseph Boswell, Elizabeth Susan (Boswell) Wood, Sally Ann Gilstrap, Nancy Wakefield Sanders, Jane Cody Trogdon, Susan (Taylor) Schneemann, and all of their collective children and their children's children. And, last but not least, her most-adored cat, Jade.
On behalf of Elizabeth and her family, we want to extend a very heart-felt thanks to the people who, with skill and compassion, assisted her with her courageous battle with cancer. They include but are not limited to: all the kind and professional staff at Hulston Cancer Center, especially Dr. Srikant Nannapaneni, the Radiation Oncology professionals, and the CoxHealth at Home hospice group.
Elizabeth was well aware of how very lucky she was to be able to remain in her home. In that regard Elizabeth's family extends love and gratitude to all those who made it possible: Dr. Katrina Bogdon ND, Acupuncturist Jodie Hieber LA.C, Hayden Pearcy, Juana Hoyer, Maribel Rios, and Richard and Andrea Eddy of Home Sweet Homecare.
It is impossible to express the profound impact of Leah Birch's arrival into Elizabeth's life some two years ago. With her adept cooking skills Leah was tasked with providing nourishment, but she soon became her doting friend and primary caregiver. As Elizabeth took her last breaths Leah was by her side, holding her hand and singing Leonard Cohen's beautiful song "Hallelujah." It was the perfect departure for a life filled with love, art, and music.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019