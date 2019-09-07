|
|
Elizabeth Ann Turner
Springfield - Elizabeth Ann Turner (Campbell), 76, Springfield MO, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 3, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1942, in Sherman, TX, to Trenlin Campbell and Mary Morales-Moreno (Campbell).
Elizabeth graduated from Sherman (TX) High School in 1961 and married Clyde Turner on September 7, 1961. She moved to Springfield, MO in 1962 with her husband and later attended the Burge School of Nursing. Elizabeth was a nurse for forty-eight years in Texas, Illinois and Missouri, retiring in 2010, after working over twenty-seven years for Dr. Kobby Kobbermann. Elizabeth was a beautifully caring and compassionate woman who dearly loved being a nurse and believed it was God's calling for her life.
Elizabeth was saved at the age of eighteen (Central Baptist Church - Sherman, TX) and was faithful in attending church until her health issues prevented her. Elizabeth enjoyed many activities such as cooking, gardening, rug hooking, watching her granddaughter play volleyball, her grandson wrestle, and spending time with her sisters.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband Clyde Turner to whom she was married almost fifty-eight years; her son, Brent Turner and his wife, Ronna of Rogers, AR; grandchildren Regan Turner, Conway, AR and Jake Turner, Little Rock, AR; sisters, Joyce Lazo and husband, Douglas, of Lewisville, TX; Yvet Whitaker and husband, Chuck, of Springville, AL; Debbie Greenleaf of Dallas, TX; a brother, David Campbell of Sherman, TX; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Morales-Moreno; step-father, Ruben Moreno; father, Trenlin Campbell Sr.; sisters, Sherry Campbell, Judy Bodovsky, Sandra Burroughs; and brother, Trenlin Campbell Jr.
Visitation will be held on Monday September 9, 2019 from 9-10 a.m., with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. at the Greenlawn Funeral Home (North), in Springfield, MO. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, TX, under the direction of the Waldo Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation (www.scleroderma.org) or ().
Published in the News-Leader from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019