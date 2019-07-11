|
Elizabeth (Betty) F. Ayres
Springfield, Mo. - Elizabeth (Betty) F. Ayres, daughter of Ray and Hazel (Stephens) Woodmansee, joined the angelic choir in her heavenly home on Friday, July 5, 2019.
She was married to her sweetheart and life partner, Herbert (Lucky) Ayres on August 4, 1945 in Springfield, MO. Together they raised a family and realized the American dream of owning their own business. After many years, they owned and managed the grocery store in the Barnes General Store complex on Old Highway 66 west of Springfield MO, later moving to Cabool, MO. where they owned the Ayres Food Center until they semi-retired. Both continued to work in their retirement, including driving school buses for the Springfield School System. After retiring from that, Betty continued working as an usher at Silver Dollar City until fully retiring to enjoy her later years in Branson. Her husband, Lucky, pre-deceased her, passing to his heavenly home on August 14, 2000.
Betty was always willing to help others, and true to her Christian roots, shared her resources and supported all those she came in contact with. A loving mother, she became the matriarch for a large and diverse family, who will miss her easy grace and ever-present welcoming smile.
She is survived by a son, Ronald Ayres and wife Linda of Springfield, Mo; and a daughter, Teresa Ayres of Branson, Mo; 4 grandchildren, Marcus Ayres of Springfield, Mo; Sean Ayres and wife Allison of Louisville, KY; Shannon Ayres of Wilmington, DE; and Misty Ayres of Hunington Beach, CA; 9 Great-Grandchildren, and many extended family members. She also leaves a host of special friends and close acquaintances, who will miss her good cheer and warmth.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, with burial to follow, at Bethel Cemetery, (polk county, near Halfway, Mo). Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on July 11, 2019