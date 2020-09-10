Elizabeth "Beth" G. Sifford



Springfield - Elizabeth "Beth" Goodrum Sifford, 74 of Springfield passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 in her home.



She was born August 3, 1946 in Springfield to Charles Goodrum and Elizabeth Pryor Stone Schubert. The family moved from Branson to St. Louis in 1959. Beth moved to Springfield in 1974 to attend SMSU. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. After graduation she worked at Burrell Behavioral Health. In 1975 Beth married the love of her life, David L. Sifford. She later entered into a career as a freelance food stylist for commercial photography. Beth was a creative person, devoted to Pilates for over 25 years and enjoyed design and fashion. She and David loved to travel and enjoyed their annual trips spending Februaries in Mexico, especially the last ten years in Puerto Vallarta.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul Schubert.



Beth is survived by her husband, David; her daughter, Angela Levenson and husband, Matt; three grandsons, Alec, Aaron and Aidan Levenson; sister, Anne Schubert; sister-in-law, Marianne Sifford; brother-in-law, Jack Sifford; nieces and nephews, Jason Sifford and wife, Renee Buchanan, Jane Tasker and husband, Brian, Erik Sanders and wife, Kate Sanker, and Rachel Sanders; great nieces and nephews, Brody Tasker, Finley, Lily and Robin Sanders, former brother-in-law, Joe Sanders and close family friend, Kate Baldi.



A private family burial will be held at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CARE-No Kill Shelter, 1328 W. Sunshine Street, Springfield, MO 65807.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store